Goal-line technology 'justifiable' in League Two now - Williamson

With more and more money playing a part throughout the EFL, Mike Williamson believes goal-line technology is something which needs to be put in place at all levels.

MK Dons were denied a goal against Wrexham on Tuesday night when referee Sam Purkiss nor his linesman deemed Joe Tomlinson's spilled shot to have crossed the line, despite replays suggesting potentially otherwise.

Used in the Premier League since 2013/14, goal-line technology has helped determine whether a ball has fully crossed the line or not, but a decade down the line, the facility has only made it as far as the Championship, with Leagues One and Two still relying on the judgement of the officials.

Given the multi-million pound budgets being spent by clubs in the third and fourth tiers nowadays, Williamson believes there is enough money now available for referee aids such as the goal-line technology to be used to help officials.

"I want to keep the game smooth, and you have to accept an element of human error," he said. "But when you look at the team we played, how much more money do you want to spend in the lower leagues? There are various teams at our level with huge budgets. I definitely think if it can be justified at the top level, it can filter down.

"I understand not every club has the luxury of this stadium to work with, but the TV rights, the money bandied about by owners, that's justification enough."

After the 1-1 draw on Tuesday, Williamson met with the match officials to discuss the decision not to award the goal, and then to send off Dean Lewington for his protests.

He continued: "It went as expected really. I don't want to be critical, he's a human being, he's doing his best. What is frustrating though is the cost these decisions make. The feedback is that the onus is on us as a club to report things to the league and the referees to try and get them as much help as possible - things like goal-line technology.