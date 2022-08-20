Goals don’t come much sweeter than Ethan Robson’s strike against Accrington Stanley on Saturday, but he admitted there was an air of frustration as MK Dons failed to claim victory at Stadium MK.

His strike, a 25-yard left-footed effort, sailed into the top corner of Lukas Jensen’s net after half-an-hour as Dons looked to make it back-to-back wins following their triumph over Port Vale in the week.

But a penalty 12 minutes from time allowed Sean McConville to equalise for Stanley for a share of the spoils.

“Obviously we're devastated not to get three points, but it's a point and it's something to build on,” he said. “It's early doors, we've got to stay as positive as we can.

“We didn't lose which is a plus, but we know it has to be better and no disrespect to Accrington Stanley but we should be beating teams like them if we want to get to where we want to this season. It's something to build on.”

On his goal, he added: “There is no better feeling than to score. I caught it well. The guy seemed to drop off me a bit, and I just thought why not - if you don't shoot you don't score! Thankfully it was a good strike and it went into the top corner.

“It's something I'm looking to add more goals to my game so I'll be getting forward as often as I can.”

Robson took on media duties seven day prior following the 3-0 defeat away at Ipswich last week, with Dons sinking to the bottom of the table without a point to their name.

While McConville’s equaliser saw Dons drop from a potential mid-table spot back to 21st in the standings, Robson said the win over Port Vale and the subsequent point against Accrington has helped lift the squad’s morale since the defeat at Portman Road.

He said: “To get the win in the week was a massive plus for us. We've got a young, hungry team so to win was a big positive.

“The manager keeps us level headed, and tells us to remain in the sweet spot win or lose. There will be highs and lows in the season, but we have to find the balance of not getting too low or high.

