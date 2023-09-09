News you can trust since 1981
Goalkeeper Kelly joins Dons after Harness injury

Dons have had to delve into the free agency market for cover

By Toby Lock
Published 9th Sep 2023, 13:45 BST- 1 min read
Keeper Michael Kelly has joined MK Dons on a short-term deal after suffering another injury in the squad.

Nathan Harness picked up a block in training, leaving Dons with just one senior keeper - Craig MacGillivray - in their ranks.

Kelly, a free agent since his departure from Carlisle United earlier this summer, has been drafted in as cover for Harness and is likely to feature on the bench for Dons’ top of the table clash with Notts County at Stadium MK this afternoon (Saturday).

The 27-year-old Irishman spent most of his playing career in the League of Ireland, playing for the likes of Shamrock Rovers, Cabinteely, Bohemians and Bray Wanderers.

He made the move over to England last summer with Carlisle, where he acted as backup to Tomas Holy, making three EFL Trophy appearances against Manchester United U21s, Fleetwood and Barrow.

“It’s been a whirlwind 24 hours but I’m delighted to be here,” said Kelly. “As soon as I heard MK Dons were interested, I was keen to get on board. The lads are flying so far this season and hopefully I can add to the group and help us kick on.

“I like to think I am an imposing goalkeeper - I like to use my size and frame to my advantage. I’m also quite a technical goalkeeper with the ball at my feet, but I’ll be looking to do anything I can to help the team push on.”

