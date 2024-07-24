Goalkeeper McGill signs for MK Dons on season-long loan from Brighton

Tom McGill | Getty Images

MK Dons have completed their tenth signing of the summer, landing keeper Tom McGill on loan from Brighton

Goalkeeper Tom McGill believes he will adapt to life at MK Dons quickly after signing on a season long loan from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 24-year-old Canadian stopper has been on the books for a decade at the Seagulls, learning to ply his trade in a system much akin to that which Mike Williamson is developing at Stadium MK.

McGill has only made a handful of senior appearances in his career to date, with those coming at Crawley Town a few years ago, but has been in the first-team fold at the Amex Stadium for several years now, and has just returned from Canada’s Copa America campaign, where they reached the semi-finals of the competition.

So he said he already feels very comfortable in the setup at Dons.

"Everything seems very familiar to what I'm used to," said McGill. "The team values, the style, it's all very similar to Brighton, so I'm looking forward to starting the season in the team.

"It was an easy decision for me. After a few conversations with the gaffer, it was apparent the styles were very similar, everybody was very welcoming. I got told I could play with freedom, within the realms of what we do here, so it was a very easy decision for me.

"For me, playing games, having a run and the freedom to play under the gaffer who has a similar style to the one I'm used to, that's what I'm after. It's a team that deserves it."

Head coach Williamson said: "We ask a lot of our goalkeepers, and that'll be no different for Tom. He's a bright, energetic player who we're confident has the footballing intelligence to excel in our system.