Who is MK Dons' latest signing Tom McGill?

Canadian goalkeeper Tom McGill will be eager to get his break in senior football after signing for MK Dons on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 24-year-old has five EFL appearances to his name with Crawley Town, which came in 2020/21, but has yet to play a first-team game for his parent club in five years.

Born in Ontario, he moved to England with his mother following his parents' divorce at a young age, joining the Seagulls' academy as a 14-year-old. Coming through the ranks as a teenager, McGill spent time on loan in the non-leagues with Greenwich Borough and Basingstoke Town.

Shortly before the pandemic hit in 2020, McGill was sent just up the A23 to Crawley on loan, but the curtailed season meant he did not kick a ball at the Broadfield Stadium. A second, season-long loan followed for the keeper, and he swiftly made his EFL debut in the Carabao Cup.

In making his FA Cup debut, McGill was knocked unconscious during the 6-5 win over Torquay United, and was recalled from his loan in January 2021.

Goalkeeping issues during early 2023 saw Robert Sanchez fall out of favour at the Amex Stadium, and McGill would play second-fiddle to Jason Steele for much of the second-half of the season, but he would not get on the pitch.

His inclusions though would alert the Canadian national team to his availability. Despite making England U17s appearances, McGill has since been included in Canada squads to face Curacao and Honduras, and was called up to be a part of the 26-man squad for this year's Copa America, which reached the semi-finals before being knocked out by Argentina.