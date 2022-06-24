Grant wants to get fans excited after signing for MK Dons

Conor Grant becomes MK Dons’ fifth signing of the season. He joins for an undisclosed fee from Rochdale

New signing Conor Grant wants to get the fans out of their seat with his style of play after he became the fifth signing of the summer.

The former Rochale man arrives for an undisclosed fee from the League Two side where he racked up 58 appearances in 18 months at Spotland, having signed from Sheffield Wednesday.

With rumour surrounding the future of Scott Twine at MK Dons, Grant appears to be another pre-emptive signing, with reports claiming Burnley have agreed a fee for the 22-year-old.

Grant, who plays an attacking midfield role, said he was delighted to get the deal done and hopes he can excite the Cowshed faithful when he gets on the ball.

“I’m very pleased,” Grant said. “I’m delighted to be here and I can’t wait to get started.

“First of all, I am player who will always give 100 per cent but I am also a creative attacking player who will hopefully keep the fans excited.

“I spoke to Liam Sweeting and the gaffer earlier in the summer and I was very impressed by what they had to say. How the gaffer wants to play and how the club is run really suits me so hopefully I will fit right in."

Head coach Liam Manning added: “Conor is an exciting addition to the squad and a player we are looking forward to working with.

“He has a number of qualities, technically and physically, which we have seen from watching him regularly at Rochdale.