Who is MK Dons’ latest signing Conor Grant?

Irishman Conor Grant arrives at MK Dons for an undisclosed fee from Rochdale, where he played for the last 18 months having signed from Sheffield Wednesday

Conor Grant looks set to fill an attacking role at MK Dons as he becomes the club's fifth signing of the summer.

The 20-year-old Dubliner arrives from Rochdale having enjoyed two strong seasons at Spotland despite their struggles over the last two terms, amassing 58 appearances and five goals.

Beginning his career in Ireland Malahide United and then Shamrock Rovers, he was brought to England by Sheffield Wednesday as a 16-year-old. Coming through their youth squads, Grant made his Owls debut in September 2020 against Rochdale in the EFL Cup.

Clearly making an impression, Dale would then swoop for the Irishman a few months later on transfer deadline day in February 2021. He would go on to make 20 appearances that season but could not stop the club from dropping to League Two, and helped them avoid back-to-back relegations last term as they finished 18th.

Grant also becomes the latest Republic of Ireland U21s international to join the club, with the likes of Troy Parrott, Conor Coventry and Warren O'Hora all having played for their nation in recent seasons. Grant has made three appearances for the U21s.