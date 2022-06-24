Key attributes attracted Dons to signing Grant from Rochdale

Conor Grant scraps for the ball against AFC Wimbledon’s Alex Woodyard. The 20-year-old ticks a lot of boxes for MK Dons, according to Liam Sweeting

Conor Grant ticks a lot of boxes to suit the MK Dons style, according to Liam Sweeting.

The 20-year-old is the fifth signing of the summer, and completed his move from Rochdale earlier today (Friday) for an undisclosed fee.

Dons' Sporting Director said after meeting with the Ireland U21 international earlier this summer, it was clear he would be a good fit in the squad and was eager to get the move sorted.

Sporting Director Liam Sweeting said: “Conor is someone we have tracked for a while. He has attributes as an attacking midfielder that suits the way we play, and meeting him recently has shown he also has the character and determination to succeed with us.

“He is capable of building from deep, linking with players in attack and opening the door in terms of goal contributions.