Grateful Tomlinson puts pen to paper on new Dons deal
Joe Tomlinson said he had no hesitations on extending his contract at MK Dons after his first year at the club.
The wing-back quickly established himself in the side last season after signing in August 2023 from Peterborough United, making 39 appearances, scoring seven goals.
It was the most productive campaign of his career to date, and with his new deal, Tomlinson’s future is secured beyond next summer.
The announcement comes on the same day skipper Alex Gilbey also signed an extension.
“It's really good to get it done,” said Tomlinson. “The past year has brilliant for me, I'm grateful to the club, all the staff and all the boys for helping me, I'm really glad it's signed.
“As soon as the gaffer came in, it suited me and the way I like to play. I've enjoyed it in the team, it suits everyone really well. I'm loving my role and under the gaffer, I will only get better.
“The project here is what we all want to be a part of. We're excited for the club and the future here.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.