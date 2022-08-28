Grigg lauds his MK Dons striker partner Dennis after two goals in a week

Will Grigg may have been on a hat-trick when he came off at half-time against Morecambe, but he admitted the game suited fellow striker Matt Dennis more.

The 31-year-old netted the 31st and 32nd goals of his Dons career in the first-half at the Mazuma Stadium, firing Liam Manning’s side into a comfortable 2-0 lead.

But like on Tuesday night in the Carabao Cup win over Watford, Grigg was withdrawn early as he continues to be eased back following a hamstring injury, and was replaced by Dennis who went on to find the back of the net in the 4-0 thrashing of the Shrimps.

Speaking afterwards, Grigg said despite the fact he had two goals to his name, the flow of the game was far better suited to 20-year-old Dennis’ style of leading the line.

He explained: “To be honest, I was one-on-one with centre-halves at times, so it really was the perfect game for Matty to come on. When he came on, he got his goal and was a massive threat. And his goal - what a finish!”

Dennis, who joined Dons in the summer from Norwich City, has been thrown in at the deep end since Grigg suffered his injury, making his first career EFL appearances in the absence of both Grigg and Mo Eisa, who is also a long-term absentee through injury.

After finding the back of the net in the last two games though, Grigg said he is delighted for his young striker partner, and is taking him under his wing to help him hone his craft.

“He's a great lad and he works really hard,” Grigg added. “We're definitely not similar players when you see his raw athleticism and pace, he's going to cause real problems. He just needs an extra bit of composure sometimes and I'll help him out with that.

