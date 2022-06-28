Grigg training with MK Dons in Ireland as Manning hints at a potential move

Liam Manning has not ruled out a return for Will Grigg after the striker was seen training with MK Dons out in Ireland.

The popular front man spent two loan spells at Stadium MK, racking up 30 goals including a memorable brace against Manchester United and four in one game against Swindon Town.

After a troubled move to Sunderland, the Northern Ireland international was released by the Black Cats following their promotion to the Championship, and is yet to pen a deal anywhere else.

The 30-year-old has been high on Dons’ fans’ wishlists over the years since his original spell at the club in 2014/15, and former boss Russell Martin said he was keen to sign the striker last summer too but was priced out.

Though it would be a popular signing, Dons head coach Manning said he needs to see more of Grigg this week, and has not ruled either way on making a move for him.

He said: “We’ll have a discussion about it - his priority is to get up to full fitness again having missed the backend of last season But he’s looked really sharp. It’s a discussion we will have at the back end of this week or the start of next week. It’s not one I’ll say definitely no to, but not one I’ll say yes to either. I’ll sit on the fence!

“I’m fully clear he won’t be short of options giving his career and the quality he has so we’ll see how this week goes.

“Griggy is out of contract, fully fit and raring to go. He has good relationships with people at the club from his previous times here.

“If you were to speak to him, sitting in the gym training by yourself is not the same as being in and around a team setting, so it was a no-brainer to give him a good, strong week of training and to get to know each other. It's beneficial for all of us to have him here.

“It was an opportunity for both sides to benefit.”