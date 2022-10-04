Hammers defender is excited for reunion with MK Dons boss

West Ham youngster Will Greenidge is looking forward to a reunion with MK Dons head coach Liam Manning when the sides meet in the Papa John’s Trophy tonight at Stadium MK.

The Dons boss spent four seasons in the Hammers’ academy, helping young players like Greenidge come through the ranks as assistant manager to Terry Westley.

The defender has made five appearances for West Ham U21s in the competition through the years, and could take on his former coach again this evening - a reunion he is excited for.

“Liam was a good manager and coach with the Academy,” the 20-year-old said. “I remember he was big on man-management. He liked to talk to players individually and get into their programmes with them. He was a very good coach to have around.

“When I first played for the U21s, he was working with Terry Westley as the coaches for the squad. That was a big moment in my career and I’m thankful to both of them for that.

“I watched Dons last season a bit. Conor Coventry went there on loan and Dan Kemp had signed for them too. I was intrigued to see how they would do, and they came very close to being promoted. It’s a big testament to Liam as a manager.

Read More Chairman calls Oxford smoke flare incident the worst he has heard in a long time

Advertisement