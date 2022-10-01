‘Stop comparing Dons to last season’s team’ Harvie urges after Posh loss

Daniel Harvie has called for comparisons to last season’s MK Dons team to end following the 3-2 defeat to Peterborough United on Saturday.

Dons’ sixth defeat in the opening ten games of the season sees the side labouring in 20th place, a far cry from their third place finish achieved last time out.

And the performances too are a far cry from last season too, and but for two stoppage time goals from the hosts courtesy of Harvie and Matt Smith to avoid the indignity of a 3-0 home loss, it could have been a lot worse.

After the wholesale changes to the side in the summer, Harvie said there is little good in comparing this season’s side to last but admitted the current side has to be a lot better than they were against Posh.

“A lot of people speak about last year, but it's a new team,” he said. “We've got so many new bodies in there, a few of the boys have moved on - that's football. We need to deal with it, and there's no point looking back to last year. We're here, we're now. We've got a lot of work to do. We'll work hard.

“It was a tough game, they're a tough team. It's just disappointing. It's not the way you want to start a game, conceding inside the first two minutes. It's tough but we got back into it a bit and then they scored again and put us back to square one again.

