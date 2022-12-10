Hapless Dons suffer late heartbreak against Fleetwood

Daniel Batty’s 90th minute rocket doomed MK Dons to defeat once again as Fleetwood left Stadium MK 2-1 winners on Saturday.

After a balanced opening half, Dons took the lead through Warren O’Hora on 51 minutes, and should have extended their lead with chances for Nathan Holland and Louie Barry.

Advertisement

But they were made to rue those misses as Carl Johnston netted a fine equaliser on 72 minutes with Fleetwood’s first meaningful effort on goal, before Barry’s excellent winner arrowed into the top corner.

The result leaves Dons six points from safety once more, slipping to second from bottom of the pile.

Darragh Burns' ankle injury, which saw him limp out of the 1-1 draw in the first half against Burton last week, kept him out the side and he was replaced by Louie Barry. Dean Lewington's hamstring injury also saw him miss out.

Advertisement

Having asked his side to make a brighter and faster start to games, Liam Manning saw a more improved performance from Dons in the early exchanges, but chances were tough to carve out.

And it was the case at the other end as well, with Fleetwood setting up with the ball at their feet, but final balls for both sides were distinctly lacking.

Advertisement

When Dons did break the lines in behind, they were getting joy down the left-hand side, with the likes of Daniel Harvie, Conor Grant and Nathan Holland looking to get into the penalty area. And the latter had the two best opportunities of the first-half. The first saw him cut inside onto his right foot but his strike was well-saved by Jay Lynch in the Fleetwood net, before fizzing the second just over the bar.

Fleetwood's best effort came early on, but Callum Morton's effort was deflected harmlessly wide of Jamie Cumming's post.

Advertisement

Dons though made a bright start to the second-half, and almost immediately capitalised with an opener six minutes after the restart to get their noses in front. And it came in unlikely fashion, with Warren O'Hora flicking Jack Tucker's nod-down over his shoulder and into the net.

Chances then began to flow for the home side, with Barry and Holland both forcing great saves from keeper Lynch, while the former also sent one wide of the mark having cut across from the right flank.

Advertisement

They would be made to rue those chances with 18 minutes to play when Carl Johnston bent in a wonderful effort past an unsighted Jamie Cumming to level things up for the visitors with a rare attack.

But the real hammer blow came as the clock struck 90 minutes and the ball fell kindly to substitute Daniel Batty on the edge of the box, and he fired a rocket into the top corner, leaving Cumming at full-stretch with no hope but to pick out of the net.

Advertisement

Referee: Martin Coy

Advertisement

MK Dons: Cumming, O'Hora, Tucker, Harvie, Watson, McEachran (Robson 87), Grant (Johnson 61), Devoy (Grigg 87), Holland, Barry (Lawrence 77), Eisa (Dennis 77)

Subs not used: Ravizzoli, Jules

Advertisement

Fleetwood Town: Lynch, Mendes Gomes (J Garner 87), Vela, Morton, Warrington, Holgate (Wiredu 57), Garner (Hayes 57), Omochere (Batty 74), Nsiala, Rooney, Johnston (Andrew 87)

Subs not used: Stolarczyk, Baggley

Advertisement