Harness joins Wealdstone on short-term loan

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 15th Nov 2024, 15:21 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2024, 15:22 GMT
Nathan HarnessNathan Harness
Nathan Harness | Jane Russell
The third choice keeper will head to north London on a short-term deal

Goalkeeper Nathan Harness has joined National League side Wealdstone on a one-month loan.

The former Charlton shot-stopper kept goal in Dons’ midweek defeat to Leyton Orient, his third appearance of the season. But with the side now out of all cup competitions this season, the chances of Harness getting first-team football was set to dry up.

Harness, 24, dropped down the pecking order following the return to favour of Craig MacGillvray under Scott Lindsey. He also spent the back end of last season in the National League when he joined Gateshead on loan, making six appearances for the Heed.

Discussing the loan move, sporting director Liam Sweeting said: “We are pleased to secure an important loan opportunity for Nathan. 

“At this stage of his career we recognise he needs the match minutes to continue to develop and he will now look to put in a strong run of performances for Wealdstone.

“We’re pleased to be working with Wealdstone once again, who are a club that have an excellent environment for players, and they have given several opportunities to our players in the past.”

Wealdstone manager Matt Taylor said: “Due to Sam Howe's injury we needed to strengthen in the goalkeeping department and Nathan is a player who understands the level, with great attributes to his game.”

Harness could make his debut for the Stones this weekend when they take on Rochdale, who have fellow Dons team-mate Matt Dennis on loan.

