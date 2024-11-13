Trio of "really good keepers" at MK Dons but one will be left in the stands

Nathan Harness | Jane Russell

All three shot-stoppers have now been given game time under the head coach

Scott Lindsey feels he has three very capable goalkeepers on his hands in the form of Tom McGill, Craig MacGillivray and Nathan Harness.

All three have now been given game time under the new boss, with Harness the latest to get a run out in last night’s Bristol Street Motors Trophy defeat to Leyton Orient.

Previous the number two choice behind McGill under Mike Williamson, Harness had also made outings in the 5-0 beating at the hands of Watford in the Carabao Cup, and the 2-1 reverse against Colchester United in the opening group game of the Trophy.

Since Lindsey took over though, MacGillivray has appeared in the Trophy, where he saved three penalties in the shoot-out win over Arsenal, and the FA Cup loss to AFC Wimbledon, while McGill has played every league game between the posts since joining on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion.

“I've got three really good keepers at my disposal,” said the head coach. “I've got to pick the right one, put one on the bench and then one in the stands who I have to keep happy.

“Nathan has been training brilliantly, he's a really good character too. It's acceptable for them not to be happy. I've seen players who don't react in the right way to these things, and it drops them down the pecking order even further.”

Despite conceding three on Tuesday night, Harness made a good account of himself. Left exposed for the opening two goals, he also made a fine second-half stop before getting beaten in stoppage time for a third time.

However, since MacGillivray’s return to the fold, having been frozen out by Williamson, Harness has found chances to even be named on the bench rare. The performances of former Portsmouth, Burton and Charlton man have warranted a spot ahead of Harness in the pecking order again.

Lindsey continued: “I wanted it to be a clean slate - there was no reason for him not to play. He played that Arsenal game, saved three penalties and I felt it right to put him on the bench. That was tough on Nathan, he's done nothing wrong. That's just football, life.

“And then Craig is on the pitch against AFC Wimbledon because Tom had a back issue. He's gone from the stands to the pitch, which again, is football.”