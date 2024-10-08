Penalty hero MacGillivray equals his record with three saves in Dons win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The keeper was the star of the show for MK Dons on his return to the side

Craig MacGillivray did not have to delve too far back into his memory banks to be reminded of the last time he saved three penalties in a game - because it was in his last penalty shoot-out.

The 31-year-old stopper was MK Dons’ hero on Tuesday night as he denied three Arsenal U21s starlets from the spot as Scott Lindsey’s side claimed the bonus point following a 2-2 draw with the Gunners at Stadium MK.

In his first appearance for the club since New Year’s Day, MacGillivray put his side in prime position for the win with his trio of saves. But when he was asked when the last time he saved three penalties in a shoot-out, he quickly recalled the 3-1 win for Portsmouth against Stevenage in August 2020, where he completed a treble for Pompey.

“It's a joint record!” he said after Tuesday’s win. “I did it in my last shoot-out too.

“I half-thought if I could get four saves, it will top it! But three I'll take! (Maldini Kacurri who scored) changed his mind at the last minute as well, he told me in the tunnel.”

Unlike researching Football League sides where there is data and video of previous penalties, MacGillivray said he was having to rely on instincts alone to keep the spot-kicks out.

He continued: “Before the game, you go through the pens, but there were no pens to go through! It was pure instincts and guess work tonight. Sometimes it can work to your advantage - you can over analyse things. They've got multiple places you can put the ball, but if you go off instinct sometimes, it can work in your favour.”

Deemed surplus to requirements at Stadium MK by Mike Williamson previously, MacGillivray said he has been offered a new opportunity by head coach Scott Lindsey, and more than anything, was relieved to just get a game.

The keeper added: “The gaffer told me on Monday he was giving me a game, having not played nearly as much football as I want to. He told me to go out and enjoy it, and I enjoyed it as best I could. And I did!

“More than anything, it was a relief, mentally. It has been tough, so it was nice to step on the field again and do what you love, playing in goal and playing football - and saving three pens, that's always a bonus!”