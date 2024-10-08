MacGillivray saves three penalties on return as Dons edge past Arsenal U21s

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bristol Street Motors Trophy: MK Dons 2-2 Arsenal U21s - MK Dons win 3-1 on penalties

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craig MacGillivray was the penalty shoot-out hero for MK Dons as he saved three from the spot to secure a bonus point after a 2-2 draw with Arsenal U21s.

Four goals in ten first-half minutes threatened to burst the game into life, with Ellis Harrison opening the scoring before seeing his goal cancelled out by Andre Harriman-Annous. Harrison would get his second less than 90 seconds later but Nathan Butler-Oyedeji would rifle in another equaliser for the Gunners before the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dons looked distinctly second-best after the restart, and finished the game with ten men after Callum Tripp limped out towards the end, but with neither side able to break the deadlock, the game was decided on penalties, where MacGillivray would save Arsenal's first three spot-kicks, allowing substitute Tommy Leigh to roll home the winning penalty for the extra point.

Goalkeeper MacGillivray was called back into action for MK Dons for the first time since New Year's Day as part of 11 changes for Scott Lindsey's side. Sam Sherring returned from injury in defence, Joe Pritchard made only his second appearance for the club after signing from Accrington Stanley in the summer, and Damerai Singh-Hurditt was handed his first senior start for the club. Ellis Harrison, having served his three-match ban, was also making his first outing for the new head coach, while there were five academy products named amongst the substitutes.

While Dons were beaten in their openin Bristol Street Motors Trophy clash with Colchester, Arsenal beat Leyton Orient so defeat for the hosts would likely result in their exit. The young Gunners looked to play a typically Arsenal-style game with quick-flowing passes and incisive attacks.

Joe Pritchard, who was back in the side for only his second appearance, saw an effort come back off the post 17 minutes in after Brooklyn Ilunga's cross dropped to him in one of the few early chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But nine minutes later, the game burst into life with four goals in a ten minute spell. While youth was the name of the game on one side, 40-year-old Dean Lewington's corner was headed home by 30-year-old Harrison to give Dons a 26th minute lead.

Four minutes later, Arsenal were level though when MacGillivray palmed Nathan Butler-Oyedeji's shot into the path of Andre Harriman-Annous to smash in from close range.

Dons frontman Harrison would quickly restore the lead though less than 90 seconds later when his run split the defence, and he curled a strike past Lucas Martin to make it 2-1.

But a brilliant move from Arsenal would make it 2-2, with Butler-Oyedeji firing into the roof of the net after swift-passing routine left Dons' defence for dead on 36 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite their experience advantage, Dons looked distinctly second-best to their young opponents after the restart. Sam Sherring's return was managed as he came off not long after the break to be replaced by Keon Lewis-Burgess, but as more changes came, the less control of the game Dons had.

Arsenal certainly dictated the run of play through the half, with Butler-Oyedeji twice coming close to taking the lead - the second of his chances had to be bravely saved by MacGillivray.

In a rare venture forwards for Dons though, Rian Silver was desperately unlucky not to seal the win late in the day when he thumped a shot against the bar.

The hosts would end the game with ten men though when Callum Tripp stretched for a ball and felt a pull, limping out with all the subs made as the game headed to penalties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MacGillivray would be the hero for Dons in the shoot-out, saving Arsenal's first three spot-kicks as Dean Lewington and Tom Carroll scored either side of MJ Williams' effort over the bar. Maldini Kacurri converted to keep the Gunners in it before substitute Tommy Leigh rolled in the winning penalty to secure the extra point.

Attendance: 2,427 (596)

MK Dons: MacGillivray, Lewington, Sherring (Lewis-Burgess 51), Tripp, Ilunga, Pritchard (Silver 75), Williams, Carroll, Singh-Hurditt (Silver 75), Finch (Medwynter 64), Harrison (Leigh 63)

Subs not used: Harness, White

Arsenal U21s: Nygaard, Robinson (Nichols 46), Kacurri, Monlouis, Rosiak, Gower (Dudziak 89), Salah, Kabia (Forde 89), Harriman-Annous, Butler-Oyedeji

Subs not used: Okonkwo, Quesada-Thorn, Julienne, Ferdinand

Booked: Leigh