Harrison rejoins MK Dons' League Two rivals Bristol Rovers

The striker was a free agent after leaving Dons earlier this summer

Front man Ellis Harrison has penned a one-year deal to return to Bristol Rovers.

The 31-year-old left MK Dons in January when he departed for Walsall on loan, with his contract expiring this summer after two years in Milton Keynes.

The Welshman scored 13 goals during his spell at MK1, with the majority of his 59 appearances coming from the substitute’s bench.

Harrison’s career began at the Memorial Stadium, having come through the academy system at the Gas, working with Rovers manager Darrell Clarke as they went on to win back-to-back promotions from the National League to League One.

He departed in 2018 for Ipswich Town, with subsequent spells at Portsmouth, Fleetwood and Port Vale before making the move to Stadium MK in the summer of 2023.

Last week, Harrison was training in the PFA training camp alongside former Dons players Tennai Watson, Jake Forster-Caskey and Mustafa Carayol.

"It's really good to come back to Bristol Rovers," Harrison said. "Even when I used to come back here to play against Rovers, it was always nice to come back to The Mem. And it's even better that I get to play for the gaffer again.

"We trust each other. He's done a lot for my career. I give 100 per cent for him and I always have and always will. When he gave me the call about coming back to Rovers, it was an easy decision for me."

Bristol Rovers director of football Ricky Martin said: “His profile is a clear match for the type of player we were looking for to strengthen our attacking options and his goals and assists will be immensely valuable for the team this season.”