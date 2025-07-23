Harrison one of five former MK Dons players turning to PFA camp

The striker joins 37 others at the pre-season camp

Striker Ellis Harrison, along with four other former MK Dons players, have joined up with the PFA’s training camp as they seek new clubs this summer.

The Welsh frontman netted 13 goals for MK Dons in 18 months at the club, having joined during the summer window in 2023 from Port Vale.

Bagging four goals in the first-half of last season, Harrison joined Walsall on loan in January as Scott Lindsey brought in Danilo Orsi on loan from Burton Albion, but despite building a 12 point gap atop the League Two table, the Saddlers missed out on promotion.

Harrison, 31, came to the end of his contract at Stadium MK in the summer, and thus far has not found a new destination to ply his trade next season.

Thirty-eight players currently out of contract and seeking pastures new have linked up with the PFA’s training camp this week - an operation designed to help those without clubs to maintain fitness in the run up to the new season in less than two weeks.

Welshman Harrison is not the only former MK Dons man amongst the 38. Full-back Tennai Watson spent two years at Stadium MK, but left Charlton Athletic in the summer and is currently with the PFA, as is Ash Hunter, who signed around the same time as Harrison under Graham Alexander’s watch. Hunter spent just a few months with the club before moving onto AFC Fylde, and Accrington Stanley last season.

Former loanee Jake Forster-Caskey scored a memorable winner at Pride Park for Karl Robinson’s Dons in their Championship season, but is a free agent after leaving Stevenage in the summer, while Mustafa Carayol, who made two appearances for the club in the 2007/08 season, is also in the training camp after leaving Exeter City.