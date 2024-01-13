Harrison scores at the death to secure Dons win over Tranmere

Ellis Harrison left it late once again to fire MK Dons to a much-deserved victory over Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park on Saturday.

With the scores locked a 1-1, after Alex Gilbey's early opener was cancelled out by a deflected Kieron Morris goal, Harrison fired in from close range in the 97th minute to claim the win for Mike Williamson's side. It is his second late winner, after he netted the only goal of the game on Boxing Day as Dons saw off Colchester United.

The victory sees Dons climb back into the play-off spots in seventh place.

While Dan Kemp was making his first league start for MK Dons since August 2022, the biggest omission from the side came in the form of keeper Craig MacGillivray. The Scot had been tipped to depart for League One side Stevenage in the week, and though that move is understood to be on hold, he was named on the bench, meaning Michael Kelly made his first career EFL start.

Dons were also dealt a late injury blow when Ethan Robson pulled out of the warm-up injured, and had to be replaced by new signing Kyran Lofthouse, who arrived in the week on loan from Barnsley.

Those changes though did not seem to have a huge impact on Dons in the early stages as they began brightly and took the lead after just nine minutes. Alex Gilbey capitalised on a poor throw from Dan Pike to drive forwards from half-way, taking aim and picking out the bottom corner from 22 yards to give the visitors the lead.

The lead though would last just three minutes, and came from a huge slice of luck for the home side as Kieron Morris' strike took a wicked deflection off Warren O'Hora, sending keeper Kelly the wrong way to draw Tranmere level.

The goal would be all Tranmere did in the first-half to cause Dons any issues, with the visitors having by far the better of the opening 45 minutes. Dan Kemp fired over the bar from 12-yards just a minute after Rovers' equaliser, before Tomlinson forced keeper Luke McGee into a good save, though had Lofthouse in acres of space to his right.

Chances continued to go Dons' way, and but for McGee, should have gone in ahead at the interval. Gilbey won the ball in the centre circle and burst forwards with Max Dean, exchanged passes with the striker only for the Tranmere keeper to be quick off his line to deny him a second. The stopper then denied Kemp his first Dons goal when he shut the angle down, while Lofthouse got his lines muddled and scuffed an effort wide as the visitors looked on top at the break.

The way of the game continued into the second-half, as Dons looked the better of the sides, but could not hit the target. Lofthouse and Payne both fired off target, while Kemp looked plenty lively, but nor could he test keeper McGee.

Tranmere did precious little to put Dons under any pressure, and their own supporters began to get on their backs when Warren O'Hora was all too often allowed to walk out of defence with the ball unchallenged.

Ellis Harrison came off the bench to replace Dean, and had the best opportunity of the afternoon when he burst onto Payne's ball, did everything right until the finish, which he dragged hopelessly wide.

But he would make up for it deep into stoppage time, when Tranmere failed to clear a corner, and after judging the bounce brilliantly, rattled it past McGee from inside the six yard box to win it.

There were ugly scenes during the celebration and at full-time as Dean had to be restrained after emotions boiled over with the Tranmere fans behind the dugout, the win though promoting Dons back into the play-off spots.

Referee: Darren Drysdale

Attendance: 6,861 (344)

Tranmere Rovers: McGee, Pike (Yarney 90), Davies, Turnbull, Wood (Norris 90), Apter, Walker (Hawkes 79), Hendry, Morris (McAlear 67), Jennings, Jolley (Lewis 68)

Subs not used: Murphy, Dennis

MK Dons: Kelly, O'Hora, Lewington, Norman, Lofthouse (Leko 72), Tomlinson, Williamson, Payne, Gilbey, Kemp, Dean (Harrison 72)

Subs not used: MacGillivray, Eisa, Smith, Grant