Harrison wants to be a part of something special at MK Dons

Ellis Harrison was a late signing for MK Dons on transfer deadline day

Ellis Harrison hopes he can be a part of something special after completing his move from Port Vale to MK Dons on deadline day.

The 29-year-old striker joined at the last knockings on Friday - sporting director Liam Sweeting admitting the paperwork was submitted 10 minutes before the deadline - but came too late to make his Dons debut on Saturday at Crewe.

After a good season at Port Vale, which saw him find the back of the 11 times - including one against Dons - in 36 appearances, Harrison swapped League One for League Two in his move to Stadium MK where he looks to get another promotion on his CV.

“It’s a big challenge as the club are wanting to make the jump back into League One, and I want to be a part of something special,” said the striker, who has National League and League Two promotions in his career. “I jumped at the chance when I heard about the opportunity to come here.

“When you play against Dons, you come to the stadium, and you’re just wowed by it. When I had the chance to play at the stadium week in and week out, I was over the moon. I hope that I can now score a few for MK Dons.”

Harrison had been a part of Port Vale’s travelling squad to take on Oxford United prior to signing for Dons

The deadline fell with clubs preparing for games the following day. Harrison was a part of the Vale squad to take on Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium on Saturday.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, the striker admitted as turbulent as his day was last week, he was focussed on giving his former club his full attention until the point at which he became a Don.

He continued: “It’s tiring, but then when it actually gets over the line it’s relief. I think we had finished about five minutes before the deadline, but before that I was like it could happen, but it might not happen, and you have other clubs calling too.

“I had my mind set on coming here. So, when I did get the call, I got straight into the car and drove to the stadium from the hotel I was staying at.

“My mindset was that I was playing against Oxford United for Port Vale, I’m a professional and that didn’t change. My mindset was on the game, and then when I got the news that’s when it changes.