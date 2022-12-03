Harvie gives honest verdict after Dons’ late show salvages Burton draw

Daniel Harvie felt Dons took too long to get their act together during their 1-1 draw with Burton Albion on Saturday.

The Scot said he and his team-mates were going through the motions in the early game, ‘waiting for something to happen’ before conceding their third penalty in a week and falling behind to Victor Adeboyejo’s conversion.

While they forced the issue in the second-half, it wasn’t until Bradley Johnson’s 83rd minute header that Dons could draw level and share the spoils.

“We waited until the second half to start playing,” Harvie said afterwards. “We moved the ball into dangerous areas, moved side-to-side a lot quicker but we have to start games a lot quicker.

“We deserved the equaliser, we created a lot of chances and felt it was coming. But we left it too late, so we have to start games a lot quicker. It was just a lot of nearly moments.

“We have to stay in games, regardless whether we have the ball or are in control. If you stay in the game, you can go on and win it but it's easier said than done.”

Taking on the Brewers, who began the day level on points with Dons in the relegation zone, Harvie refused to blame the nature of the game - a must win according to Liam Manning ahead of kick-off - for their reluctance in the first-half.

He said: “We want to win every game, no matter who or where we play, and that wasn't different today. We didn't play the occasion.

“I don't think it's down to nerves, it just felt like we were waiting for something to happen out there.

