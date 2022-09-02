Harvie is on-hand to help Ilunga develop on Dons’ left flank

Daniel Harvie is happy to take Brooklyn Ilunga under his wing to help the teenager continue to develop at MK Dons.

Harvie, Dons’ second-longest serving player after Dean Lewington after signing in the summer of 2020, plays in a similar position to the 18-year-old at left wing-back, and wants to see the youngster thrive.

Ilunga joined Hemel Hempstead Town on loan on Friday as part of his continued development.

Harvie said he is eager to offer advice to Ilunga, who was very critical of his own performance in the defeat to Cheltenham Town last week in the Papa John’s Trophy.

“In training we do bits that are specific to our positions, so we work closely and anything I can do to help him I definitely will,” said Harvie.

“I’ve been a young lad coming into a team before, and to have somebody to ask questions of or to watch in training can really benefit you.

“I watch him during training, and I watched him against Cheltenham, and I’m there to give him as much advice as I can. I thought he did really well in that game, and I think he was harsh on himself.

“But he did well, and I think if can continue to do that in every opportunity he gets, it will do us the world of good.”

Still only 24, Harvie’s attitude and personality are huge in the Dons’ dressing room according to head coach Liam Manning. And alongside 23-year-old Warren O’Hora, Manning said the influence of the younger senior pros proves they have the right stuff to make it at a higher level.

He said: “They are two great examples of that, players who have so much more to come in their careers and that will continue to improve if they keep their attitude.

