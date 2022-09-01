Harvie signs extended deal to stay at MK Dons

Daniel Harvie has agreed terms on a new deal to keep him at Stadium MK.

The 24-year-old, who signed from Ayr United in 2020, is the club’s second-longest serving player - after Dean Lewington - and has racked up 86 appearances.

His new deal coincides with his return to the first-team too after missing the pre-season campaign with a knee injury which he picked up in the closing stages of Dons’ play-off semi-final second leg against Wycombe Wanderers last season.

Read More Plenty of business done by Dons but none expected on deadline day

Harvie joins Josh McEachran and Warren O’Hora in recently committing their futures to the club.

“I have enjoyed my time here ever since I joined and to extend that was something I really wanted to do,” he said. “We are going through a transitional period but I believe we are on the right path.

“We have an exciting young squad and it’s something I want to continue to be a part of going forward because I believe the future is bright for the club.

“I’m still young myself and there is still a lot more to come from me. I feel I have improved so much since joining the club, especially under the gaffer and the staff, and I believe they can continue to make me a better player and person.”

Sporting Director Liam Sweeting said: “I am delighted that Danny has agreed to commit his future to the club. He is an extremely important presence for us on the pitch but also off it - he is one of the guys who has helped protect the culture of the group during this transition period.

“For me, this is as good as any new signing, because we see Danny as an important contributor for us in the short term but also the medium and long term as well. He has grown considerably over the last two years, taking responsibility and providing a leadership voice within our dressing room.

“This is also a further example of the alignment we have from top to bottom at the club, because Dan, along with Warren O’Hora and Josh McEachran earlier this summer, have committed to us and shown belief and confidence in what we are trying to do and achieve.”

Head Coach Liam Manning added: “Dan is a valuable member of the squad, not just for the quality he possesses but his hunger and drive. He is a leader in the dressing room and a terrific example to the young players we have.

Read More Price is remaining upbeat after initial procedure to fight cancer