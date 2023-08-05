News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Harvie is ready to be more selfish in attacking positions

The Scottish defender says he needs to be more selfish to get himself more goals and assists

By The Newsroom
Published 5th Aug 2023, 22:03 BST- 2 min read

There was a part of Daniel Harvie that was ready to slide Phoenix Scholtz through on goal before he pulled the trigger himself to score MK Dons’ fifth goal against Wrexham on Saturday.

The defender stole the ball from James Jones on the touchline before cutting inside, and with the teenager, making his debut, up in support, Harvie picked out the bottom corner of Ben Foster’s goal with his right foot.

Speaking afterwards, the Scot admitted he almost offloaded to the 17-year-old who was through on goal, but said he has to be more selfish in his game and this time it paid off.

Most Popular

“Sometimes you just need to go for it,” he said. “It's something I should do more to get more goals and assists. I'm always trying to get better at it so I'm happy it went in.

“I was going to pass it, and I think that's what sometimes comes back to bite me because I pass it instead of shooting myself.”

Harvie came into pre-season having just been given the all-clear from specialists after missing the final part of the season through inury. With fitness being key to Graham Alexander’s pre-season regime for his new side, Harvie said he was not feeling any hangovers from last season’s ailment and feels the work over the last few weeks has paid off with their win in Wales.

He added: “I picked up that injury over Easter weekend and it was worse than we thought after the scan. I worked as hard as I could over the summer to get back in time, I got the all-clear from the specialists. It was a tough pre-season but it's worth it when you have days like this.

“As much as it's tiring in pre-season, training before games, this is what it's for. You need to be able to run for 100 minutes. We want to be high pace, win the ball in the attacking third and score goals so we have to be fit enough to do that.

“The boys were unbelievable through pre-season, everyone was together. You could see everyone was dragging each other through and it pays off.”

Related topics:DefenderWrexhamTeenager