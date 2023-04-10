Harvie likely to miss remainder of the season through injury

Daniel Harvie looks set to miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury, but fears for Jack Tucker’s fitness have been eased by Mark Jackson.

The Scot, who missed the end of last season with a knee injury, limped out against Portsmouth on Good Friday and missed the game against Derby County on Easter Monday. Tucker also missed the game with a back injury.

With five games remaining, the Dons head coach said Harvie was unlikely to be back fit in time to kick another ball this season.

Speaking about the injuries, Jackson said: “Jack picked up a little bit of a knock in training and didn't come through it in time. We're hoping he'll be ok for Saturday.

“Dan probably won’t be though. It’s not too serious but we’re running out of time in this season, so that’s probably too soon for him. He probably won’t be back this season.”

Zak Jules, who stepped in at left-wing back to cover for the injured Harvie, needed treatment three times at Pride Park on his left ankle, before limping out in stoppage time. Jackson though downplayed his injury.

He added: “He tweaked his ankle a bit, it's nothing too serious. He put in a really strong performance. We had to tweak his performance to deal with Mendez-Laing and he did really well.

