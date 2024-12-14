"He has got to save it": Lindsey's honest assessment after Dons defeat

Tom McGill | Jane Russell

The goalkeeper’s error cost MK Dons in the defeat to Gillingham on Saturday

Head coach Scott Lindsey was critical of keeper Tom McGill after he allowed Robbie McKenzie’s strike to worm through his legs in Gillingham’s 1-0 win over MK Dons on Saturday.

The shot-stopper, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion, had moments earlier made a good stop to deny Jack Nolan’s long-range strike, but the resultant corner caught the Canadian out as the Kent side left Stadium MK with all three points.

McGill, who has started every league game for Dons this season, has rarely put a foot wrong since arriving from the Premier League side in the summer, but Lindsey said the keeper had to do better to deny what turned out to the winner.

“He has to save it, he's got to save it,” said the head coach. “But that said, we have to deal with the corner better than we did. There were unmarked players in the box. The boy who brought it down showed good skill, but he shouldn't have that much time.

“It's not all Tom's fault, as a defensive unit we have to do better.

“Tom's been amazing for us, he has been brilliant. We all make mistakes, and I'm sure he'll be kicking himself. He makes those saves every day, it's a normal save for him to make. Whether there were bodies in front of him I'd need to see it back, but he'll be disappointed.

“It's not just Tom, it's everyone who was defending the corner.”

Despite the result, Dons were by far the team in control at Stadium MK though. With 77 per cent possession, Dons only managed three shots on target, something which Lindsey felt was a significant factor in his side’s defeat.

But as their six game winning run came to an abrupt end, and dropped Dons out of the play-off spots as a result, Lindsey said: “Our culture is not just about how we win, but how we lose as well. It's important we understand what has happened today. We'll wipe our mouths down and get ready for the next game.

“Today is disappointing, we've dropped three points, but it happens. There are fine margins between winning and losing.

“We played very well, were the better team but we've lost 1-0. You can look at all the stats, possession, touches in the box, but at the end of the day the scoreline is the biggest stat.”