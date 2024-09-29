"He was a real handful": Lindsey praises front man Leigh after Bromley assist

Tommy Leigh | Jane Russell

The 24-year-old former Accrington Stanley man made a good first impression on the new MK Dons head coach at Bromley

Boss Scott Lindsey admitted Tommy Leigh may have to bide his time for opportunities in his MK Dons side, but was very impressed seeing him lead the line against Bromley on Saturday.

The former Accrington man was on hand to set up Dons’ only goal of the game in the 1-1 draw at Hayes Lane, putting it on a plate for Joe Tomlinson to slot home the opener after just eight minutes.

Without recognised strikers Callum Hendry and Ellis Harrison for the game, Leigh led the line in a position Dons fans have been unfamiliar seeing him in, but one he spent plenty of time playing during his time at the Wham Stadium.

But with the new man in charge looking to shape the side to his way of playing, Lindsey admitted there may be games where Leigh is not the best option for him.

“It's clear he can play in that position, and he was suited for this game today. There are games where he won't play because might not be suited for what we see, but he did really well today. He caused them a lot of problems.

“He worked extremely hard, he was a real handful all day. He tired towards the end, but he was really good.”

The head coach continued: “We're light in terms of a number nine. Because of the nature of the game today, the physicality of the opposition, we had to have physical players on the pitch too.

“He ran his socks off, he pressed really well, pressed to the keeper, and it was a really honest, workman-like performance, so I'm really pleased with Tommy.”