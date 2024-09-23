Head coach hunt well underway at MK Dons as Lindsey remains bookies' favourite
Crawley boss Scott Lindsey remains the heavy favourite to take over from Mike Williamson as head coach of MK Dons.
The 52-year-old led the Reds to promotion from League Two last season via the play-offs, having swept the side from MK1 aside in comprehensive fashion, winning 8-1 on aggregate.
Installed as the initial favourite at around 5/1 by most bookmakers, Lindsey has since been cut to 4/5 to take over.
Speaking on Thursday ahead of their game against Wrexham at the Racecourse Ground, Lindsey said the vacancy at Stadium MK is an ‘interesting job’ for someone, without declaring himself in or out of the running for it.
Exeter City boss Gary Caldwell has also climbed the order, now 6/1 as the distant second favourite, while Ryan Mason and Steven Schumacher are hovering at 8/1.
The Citizen understands the process is well underway to find a replacement with some discussions held over the weekend with potential candidates.
