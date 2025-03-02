Head coach Lindsey sacked by MK Dons

Scott Lindsey | Jane Russell

MK Dons have confirmed the departure of head coach Scott Lindsey

Scott Lindsey has been sacked as MK Dons head coach.

Saturday's defeat to Colchester United was the final straw for owner Fahad Al Ghanim and CEO Neil Hart, with the club labouring in 17th in League Two.

The former Crawley Town boss arrived in September, replacing Carlisle-bound Mike Williamson. Lindsey was hailed by the Dons fanbase as the man to lead them to to promotion, having humiliated the club he was taking over last May in a record-breaking playoff win.

After starting brightly, and winning six league games in a row through November and December, Dons have capitulated over the last three months.

Winning just twice in 16 games, Saturday's 1-0 loss to the U's, coming via an 86th minute Jack Payne penalty, proved to be one defeat too far. The situation was compounded when Callum Hendry was sent off in stoppage time.

Speaking after the game, Lindsey claimed he was in it for the long haul, time has been called on his Dons stint. He leaves with a record of 29 games, nine wins, six draws and 14 defeats.

In a statement released by MK Dons, they said: “Milton Keynes Dons have parted company with Head Coach Scott Lindsey.

“Everyone at MK Dons would like to sincerely thank Scott for his efforts during his time in Milton Keynes and wish him every success in the future.

“The club will be making no further comment at this time and will update supporters in due course.”