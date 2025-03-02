"It's crippling me": Lindsey on MK Dons' dismal run of form

Scott Lindsey | Jane Russell

MK Dons’ head coach is not willing to give up and stop fighting

Things are not going right at MK Dons, but Scott Lindsey is not willing to give up without a fight.

Now staring at nine points from a possible 48 over the last three months, with just two wins and three draws during that time, positive shoots are hard to come by at Stadium MK.

Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Colchester United was another bitter pull to swallow, conceding an 86th minute penalty, stuck away by one of last season’s top performers Jack Payne, now doing the same for the U’s. It was a goal which sucked the air out of Stadium MK, many of the supporters upping and heading for the exits, resigned to yet another loss in a season which had been hyped so much.

After somewhat boldly claiming he felt his side could still make a late play-off push last week in the build-up to Saturday’s game, Lindsey said he is pouring everything he has into his role as head coach.

“I live this club,” he said. “Every minute, every moment, you only need to ask my family what this club and job mean to me. Where we are at the moment is crippling me.

“It is tough, but we have to keep going because in a minute, it can all change, and when it does, it will be good.

“We've got to stick together, including you guys with me, we've got to stick together. We want to get this club where it deserves to be, and at the moment we're miles from that, but I'm prepared to work so hard for that to happen. And it will. We're in a really bad spell. We've got to improve that, and I'm so aggressive to make that happen.

“You find out about people when things aren't going so well, you find out about character, about togetherness, about sticking together. I think my lens has been widened when we've not been doing well. There are certain things we need to do. We've got to make sure the culture is right.”

He continued: “Over ten years, this club has had one promotion and three relegations, so we need to put that right, I've got to put that right.

“We have a new owner, who is really going to back us and will make this happen, and we've all got to work hard to make sure this is a good place to work and a good place to be, but at the moment it is not because of the results.

“It's normal for it to feel like this because of the results, but we're working so hard in order to have an environment where the players enjoy their work, and to make sure we win regularly. At the moment, I feel we've got that, but football makes you feel nervous, and at the moment it's not happening.

“This club will be really successful. At the moment, we are where we are and there is a lot of hard work going on in order for it to change. And it will because there are too many good people here.”