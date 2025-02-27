No pressure from above on Lindsey's role at MK Dons

Scott Lindsey | Jane Russell

The head coach believes MK Dons still have a shot at the play-offs this season

Head coach Scott Lindsey says he is under no pressure from the owners of MK Dons heading into a big week for the club.

With just two wins in the last 15 matches, Dons have plummeted down the League Two table to 17th, picking up just a single point in their last five matches.

But despite the poor run, Lindsey insists his job at the helm is a safe one, and he feels capable of leading Dons in the long-term.

“I put pressure on myself, I've got no pressure from above,” he said. “The owners, the people I call my bosses have been absolutely fantastic and shown me unbelievable support through this bad period, and I'm here for the long haul. I'm here to make sure this club gets to where it needs to get to.”

Despite being equidistant from the play-off spots and relegation to the National League, Lindsey boldly believes his side still have a change of exiting League Two this season, via promotion.

He said: “If I think we couldn't get in the play-offs, I might as well go home. I have to show that leadership, and that that's what the aim is. Until it's mathematically impossible, it's what the aim is.

“Will we get promoted? Will we get in the play-offs? It remains to be seen, but the objective is to win every game and to get into the play-offs. There are no ifs, buts or maybes. We'll be trying as hard as we can to make it happen.”

He continued: “I won't put the baton down until it's impossible, and even then I won't because want to finish as high as we can, that's the way I'm built. I have to give my maximum for the club, for the fans, players and the owners, that's the way I am. If I don't, I might as well get in the car and go home now.

“But I'm realistic, and we'll be going for it.”