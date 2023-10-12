Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Some of MK Dons’ players from last season are still fighting to overcome the pain of relegation, according to Graham Alexander.

While there has been wholesale changes to the squad this summer, following the drop to League Two, there are still plenty of players - half of the 18-man squad last Saturday - who were a part of things last term.

Alexander, who joined the club in June following the sacking of Mark Jackson who oversaw the relegation, admitted he is having to rebuild the confidence and morale within those who remained at the club, but that it is taking longer than he expected for them to recover.

“Half of this team has had a really difficult 12, 14 months,” he said. “We accept that, but we have to accept accountability, responsibility and be better this time.

“That's a healing process, and I've had several chats with individuals about improving their self-esteem, their self-worth, their confidence. But I'm not a magician, it doesn't happen overnight. It happens with persistence.

“My career has been full of ups and downs and difficult moments, and the emotional control of what was needed to improve and the resilience not to quit.

“I have emotional control and resilience in my life, and I believe that our team and the club needs that in respect to what our future looks like.

