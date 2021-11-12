Health comes first as Dons welcome back players from Covid quarantine

Coronavirus advice at Stadium MK

All but one of MK Dons’ covid-19 absentees returned to training this week.

Many of Liam Manning’s squad were put into quarantine following the 4-1 win over Crewe Alexandra after two players tested positive for the virus.

Following the 10-day isolation period, those players returned to training on Thursday, but one of the players who tested positive is still feeling the after-effects of the illness and remains unavailable.

Manning confirmed the players who have returned to the fold this week are showing no ill-effects, but said after more than a week off, they are still getting up to speed again.

“One of the guys is still off and hasn’t completely recovered so we’re still looking after him,” said Dons’ head coach. “The rest joined in training on Thursday so we’ve had a couple of sessions to get them up to speed, but the priority is still to make sure they’re safe from a health point of view and they can go out and play. We still have to assess and see where they’re at.

“The medical staff have been terrific in terms of the protocols we’ve had to limit it. Sometimes our measured may have looked a bit extreme, but we’re protecting people’s health. We’re fortunately in a position now where it’s hopefully done and out of camp.