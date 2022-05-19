Heartache of last season cannot be carried into next, says O’Hora

Defender Warren O’Hora said there are a lot of reasons to be positive heading into the new season.

The disappointment of missing out on promotion to the Championship will not live long in the mind of Warren O’Hora.

The Dons defender barely missed a kick all season, helping the club to a third place finish in League One, but the heartbreak of losing in the play-offs to Wycombe Wanderers ended their chances of playing Championship football next season.

The disappointment though will not cloud the Irishman’s judgement on the campaign as the club celebrated their highest league finish since 2015.

The players are not due back in for pre-season training until next month and are currently enjoying a break from the game, and O’Hora said when the players return, there will be no reason to carry the disappointment into the new campaign.

“It’s definitely going to be a positive comeback,” he said.

“There’s no need to be negative at all, and anybody that has watched us this season knows that the way we play is very attractive, not many League One or Championship teams can play the way we do.

“It’ll take a couple of weeks to mentally switch off and digest what’s happened, but when you sit back and look at the bigger picture, there’s definitely going to be a positive outcome.

“The steps we took this season, compared to our previous one is huge. Now we will try to build and improve even more, whilst continuing to enjoy our football.