Heat factor played a part in Dons’ approach during draw with Notts County

Goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray said MK Dons had to pick and choose moments to shift through the gears against Notts County in the sweltering heat.

With temperatures over 30 degrees in Milton Keynes on Saturday, regular drinks breaks were included for the players to take on fluids at Stadium MK during the entertaining 1-1 draw between the sides.

Usually a side with a high-energy pressing style, Dons had to slow the pace right down at times, especially in the first-half, for risk of fatigue and MacGillivray said he felt the heat played a huge part in the result.

“I was stood in a tight thermal and I was very hot!” he said afterwards. “We had to pick and choose our moments of when to go and attack. To do that for 90 minutes non-stop in conditions like this, you'll fatigue very quickly, so it was a cat-and-mouse game.”

Daniel Harvie scored less than a minute into the second-half, firing in his third goal of the season, before Kyle Cameron equalised for Luke Williams’ side on 66 minutes to split the points.

MacGillivray continued: “They're a good side, they've started well like we have. They keep the ball well, so we had to pick and choose our moments of when to force them into certain areas and counterattack.

“On the whole, I think the draw was a fair result. Both sides had good chances, but it's a point in the right direction against a good side.