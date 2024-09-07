Hendry fires MK Dons to victory over Walsall

MK Dons match report | JPI

League Two: MK Dons 1-0 Walsall

Callum Hendry's second goal of the season was enough to see MK Dons get their second win of the season against a good Walsall side on Saturday.

Hendry tucked home Liam Kelly's cross on 18 minutes for the only goal of the game, but their half-time advantage should have been greater, with chances for Aaron Nemane, Connor Lemonheigh-Evans and Joe Tomlinson going awry.

The second-half saw Walsall turn the tides and take control of the game, but were unable to carve anything concrete in front of goal, while Dons could have further added to their lead on the counter.

The win, their second in five matches, lifts Dons to 14th in the standings ahead of next week's trip to rivals AFC Wimbledon.

After their defeat to Salford City on Monday night, Mike Williamson made one change to his side, bringing in Tommy Leigh for his first start in an MK Dons shirt since his summer move from Accrington Stanley. He replaced Stephen Wearne in attacking midfield, who dropped to the bench. Deadline day signing Kane Thompson-Sommers was also included amongst the substitutes for the first time, with Matt Dennis returning from injury.

The disappointing start to the season, which had seen Dons lose three of their opening four matches in League Two seemed a long way off in the opening half. While Walsall arrived in second place, it was Dons, who started in 19th, who ran the show for the first 45 minutes.

Dons had far more of the ball without creating much, but their first real chance was put away in style on 18 minutes as Callum Hendry wrapped home his second of the season, converting Liam Kelly's low cross from six yards out.

Walsall barely threatened throughout the opening half, but could have drawn level when Jack Earing forced a save from Tom McGill, but it was the hosts who trotted off at the break disappointed not to have been further ahead.

Connor Lemonheigh-Evans should have found the net from close range, as should Aaron Nemane when he lifted his one-on-one wide of the upright, while Joe Tomlinson fired through a crowd, with only a Walsall deflection denying him his first goal of the season.

The Saddlers found their feet in the second-half though and as has so often been the case in recent times, Dons did not look the same after the interval. Suddenly second to every loose ball, Dons spent much of the remainder on the back-foot. Defensively though, Dons held firm and restricted the visitors to precious little.

In fact, despite their lack of attacking flow in the second-half, Dons would have the better of the chances to further the scoring. Joe Tomlinson would have two great sights of goal, Gilbey too would have another effort saved, as would substitute Stephen Wearne, who replaced injured Aaron Nemane.

Williamson would hand a debut to midfielder Thompson-Sommers, and the 23-year-old would look lively in the centre of the park, while the returning Dennis - not seen since the opening day of the season - would also cause a nuisance for the hosts late on.

Despite eight minutes of stoppage time, Walsall would cause little actual threat to Dons' goal as the hosts claimed only their second win of the season.

Referee: James Oldham

Attendance: 6,547 (813)

MK Dons: McGill, Tripp, Offord, Maguire (Tucker 66), Tomlinson, Nemane (Wearne 60), Kelly (MJ Williams 81), Lemonheigh-Evans, Gilbey, Leigh (Thompson-Sommers 66), Hendry (Dennis 81)

Subs not used: Harness, Harrison

Walsall: Hornby, C Barrett (Adomah 72), Lowe (Matt 72), Earing, Hall (Cleary 46), Allen, Jellis (Johnson 81), H Williams, Stirk, Okagbue, Weir (Lakin 46)

Subs not used: G Barrett, Maher

Booked: Weir, Jellis, Hendry