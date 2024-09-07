Live

MK Dons 1-0 Walsall - Victory at Stadium MK for Dons

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 7th Sep 2024, 13:38 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2024, 16:57 BST
MK Dons need to get back to winning ways this afternoon when they take on Walsall in League Two

Get the latest from the game

MK Dons vs Walsall - LIVE

Sat, 07 Sep, 2024, 16:56 BST

FULL TIME! MK Dons win against Walsall

There’s the whistle! MK Dons win 1-0 here, seeing off Walsall with that Hendry goal on 18 minutes.

Not a great second-half but enough.

On to you know who...

Sat, 07 Sep, 2024, 16:55 BST

98 mins: Free-kick

Big ball into the box from Walsall, claimed by McGill who takes a hit and milks it

Sat, 07 Sep, 2024, 16:47 BST

Stoppage time

Eight minutes added on?!

Where’s he got that from?!

Sat, 07 Sep, 2024, 16:44 BST

88 mins: Gilbey takes aim

Good move up the Dons left, Tomlinson feeds Gilbey who looks to place one from 18, but Hornby gets down to it

Sat, 07 Sep, 2024, 16:42 BST

85 mins: Dons trapped in

The home side cannot get the ball away as Walsall mount pressure, but Earing’s shot through a crowd is right down McGill’s throat

Sat, 07 Sep, 2024, 16:38 BST

81 mins: More changes

Liam Kelly being replaced by MJ Williams

And Callum Hendry makes way for a returning Matt Dennis.

Walsall make their final change too, replacing Jellis with Johnson

Sat, 07 Sep, 2024, 16:36 BST

79 mins: BIG stop

Huge from McGill, who races off his line to deny Charlie Lakin

Sat, 07 Sep, 2024, 16:34 BST

77 mins: Great save

Hornby keeps his side in it as Dons cut through Walsall. Great from Lemonheigh-Evans, Wearne involved too as Gilbey has Tomlinson to his left, he takes aim right footed but Hornby palms it away

Sat, 07 Sep, 2024, 16:29 BST

72 mins: More Walsall changes

Adomah and Matt replace Barrett and Lowe.

Another Walsall corner fizzed in just over the head of David Okagbue at the far post

Sat, 07 Sep, 2024, 16:28 BST

71 mins: Dons coming under fire

Really not clicking in this half are Dons, and Walsall are starting to tighten the screw a bit.

Good cross from the right, McGill gets enough on it before Lemonheigh-Evans puts it behind for a Walsall corner

Sat, 07 Sep, 2024, 16:26 BST

68 mins: Hendry into the book

Racing onto Gilbey’s ambitious pass, Hendry sees the ball run out of play before kicking it aimlessly away.

Yellow card

Sat, 07 Sep, 2024, 16:23 BST

66 mins: Double change

Two more changes for Dons - Thompson-Sommers on for his debut as he replaces Leigh, while Tucker comes on for Maguire.

Today’s attendance: 6,547 (813)

Sat, 07 Sep, 2024, 16:22 BST

65 mins: Wearne tests the keeper

Not on for long, Wearne goes on a mazy run to the centre of the D, his short is scuffed through to the keeper

Sat, 07 Sep, 2024, 16:20 BST

64 mins: Jellis into the book

Foul on Tomlinson, Jellis doesn’t retreat quick enough for the referee’s liking, and goes into the book for it

Sat, 07 Sep, 2024, 16:17 BST

60 mins: Nemane limps out

Aaron Nemane, like Maguire, needs treatment but he can’t continue.

He’s replaced by Stephen Wearne

Sat, 07 Sep, 2024, 16:15 BST

57 mins: Not the same Dons

We tend to see it a lot after half-times, but Dons don’t look the same side they did in the first-half now. Second to balls, unable to string passes together, they’re allowing Walsall a way back into it.

That being said, Earing has just sent one well over the bar.

Sat, 07 Sep, 2024, 16:13 BST

55 mins: Maguire needing treatment

Laurence Maguire is down needing a lot of treatment here, he clashed with one of the Walsall players, who also went down but got back up under his own steam, but the ex-Chesterfield man has needed the physios.

He cagily gets to his feet, trying to put weight through his ankle which has just been worked on.

Tucker out warming up as a precaution

Sat, 07 Sep, 2024, 16:10 BST

52 mins: One from the training ground

Set-piece routine, played short to a few groans from the Dons fans, but Kelly’s cross picks out Maguire unmarked at the back stick, but he should nod it back across, instead goes for goal and heads into the side netting

