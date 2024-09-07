MK Dons 1-0 Walsall - Victory at Stadium MK for Dons
FULL TIME! MK Dons win against Walsall
There’s the whistle! MK Dons win 1-0 here, seeing off Walsall with that Hendry goal on 18 minutes.
Not a great second-half but enough.
On to you know who...
98 mins: Free-kick
Big ball into the box from Walsall, claimed by McGill who takes a hit and milks it
Stoppage time
Eight minutes added on?!
Where’s he got that from?!
88 mins: Gilbey takes aim
Good move up the Dons left, Tomlinson feeds Gilbey who looks to place one from 18, but Hornby gets down to it
85 mins: Dons trapped in
The home side cannot get the ball away as Walsall mount pressure, but Earing’s shot through a crowd is right down McGill’s throat
81 mins: More changes
Liam Kelly being replaced by MJ Williams
And Callum Hendry makes way for a returning Matt Dennis.
Walsall make their final change too, replacing Jellis with Johnson
79 mins: BIG stop
Huge from McGill, who races off his line to deny Charlie Lakin
77 mins: Great save
Hornby keeps his side in it as Dons cut through Walsall. Great from Lemonheigh-Evans, Wearne involved too as Gilbey has Tomlinson to his left, he takes aim right footed but Hornby palms it away
72 mins: More Walsall changes
Adomah and Matt replace Barrett and Lowe.
Another Walsall corner fizzed in just over the head of David Okagbue at the far post
71 mins: Dons coming under fire
Really not clicking in this half are Dons, and Walsall are starting to tighten the screw a bit.
Good cross from the right, McGill gets enough on it before Lemonheigh-Evans puts it behind for a Walsall corner
68 mins: Hendry into the book
Racing onto Gilbey’s ambitious pass, Hendry sees the ball run out of play before kicking it aimlessly away.
Yellow card
66 mins: Double change
Two more changes for Dons - Thompson-Sommers on for his debut as he replaces Leigh, while Tucker comes on for Maguire.
Today’s attendance: 6,547 (813)
65 mins: Wearne tests the keeper
Not on for long, Wearne goes on a mazy run to the centre of the D, his short is scuffed through to the keeper
64 mins: Jellis into the book
Foul on Tomlinson, Jellis doesn’t retreat quick enough for the referee’s liking, and goes into the book for it
60 mins: Nemane limps out
Aaron Nemane, like Maguire, needs treatment but he can’t continue.
He’s replaced by Stephen Wearne
57 mins: Not the same Dons
We tend to see it a lot after half-times, but Dons don’t look the same side they did in the first-half now. Second to balls, unable to string passes together, they’re allowing Walsall a way back into it.
That being said, Earing has just sent one well over the bar.
55 mins: Maguire needing treatment
Laurence Maguire is down needing a lot of treatment here, he clashed with one of the Walsall players, who also went down but got back up under his own steam, but the ex-Chesterfield man has needed the physios.
He cagily gets to his feet, trying to put weight through his ankle which has just been worked on.
Tucker out warming up as a precaution
52 mins: One from the training ground
Set-piece routine, played short to a few groans from the Dons fans, but Kelly’s cross picks out Maguire unmarked at the back stick, but he should nod it back across, instead goes for goal and heads into the side netting
