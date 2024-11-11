Hendry is not sure where he fits into Lindsey's system at MK Dons yet

Callum Hendry | Jane Russell

The frontman was injured during Dons’ managerial switch

Callum Hendry admitted he is not sure where he fits into Scott Lindsey’s system yet.

The 26-year-old continued his return from injury on Saturday, coming on with half-an-hour to go in the 3-1 win over Swindon Town, having missed seven weeks.

But those seven weeks coincided with a change of the guard at Stadium MK, with Mike Williamson departing for Carlisle and Lindsey taking over at the helm.

Now making his first steps towards a return, having also made a brief substitute appearance in the FA Cup defeat to AFC Wimbledon, Hendry admitted he is not sure yet where he is likely to feature in Lindsey’s setup.

“I'm not sure yet, I'm looking forward to finding out,” said the front man. “His style suits me, it's very football-based. I don't know if I'll be playing through the middle, up top or if I'll be in the hole.

“I can play in all of those positions, but I want to get back involved, amongst the goals and help this team up the league.”

Speaking about his time out of the side, and the managerial changes behind the scenes, Hendry continued: “It was strange but it was out of my control. But the new gaffer has come in and has been good.

“I've already got a good relationship with him and the staff. They've changed a few things which has been good. I'm enjoying it.

“You don't sit down with the manager when you're injured, you're not use to him when you're out, that's football. But I've spoken with him, they've been good with me, and now I'm in a better place.

“I'm fit, training with the lads again and now I can start building relationships with staff.”