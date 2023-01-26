After Blackpool secured promotion to the Championship in 2021, it was a surprise to many that Sullay Kaikai would leave Bloomfield Road.

MK Dons’ latest signing, Kaikai arrives on a short-term deal until the end of the season after leaving Wycombe Wanderers, but it was his time in tangerine that effectively stamped his name on transfer wishlists up and down the country.

Scoring 13 goals during his two-year spell at Blackpool, Kaikai’s move to Wycombe did not prove as fruitful, making just 32 appearances for the Chairboys in the last 18-months at Adams Park.

Matt Scrafton, Blackpool writer for the Blackpool Gazette, admitted seeing Kaikai depart was something of a shock at the end of the 2020/21 season, having played a big part in their promotion winning campaign.

“It was a real surprise when Blackpool opted to let Sullay Kaikai go after he helped them win promotion to the Championship during the 2020/21 season,” Scrafton told the Citizen.

“During that campaign, Kaikai was a regular starter, scoring six times in 40 appearances, having hit six goals in 28 appearances during his first season at the club. Neil Critchley, who was Blackpool’s boss at the time, never went into detail about his decision to release him but I sense there was a feeling he might not have had enough to make the step-up to the Championship.

“It doesn’t look like it’s worked out for him at Wycombe, but from the two years I watched him he’s certainly more than good enough for League One.”

Describing Kaikai’s game, he continued: “He’s most at home playing out on the left, I’d suggest, cutting in from the flank and opening up space in the box for forwards to run onto. He’s comfortable on the ball and has the odd curling long-range strike in his locker, which he produced on two or three occasions in tangerine.

“The defensive side of his game probably isn’t the best, but in his defence it is something he improved on under Critchley, who is very big on off-the-ball structure and discipline.

