Hitchin Town 0-6 MK Dons: Leko brace completes the rout
Hitchin Town vs MK Dons: LIVE
FULL TIME: Hitchin 0-6 MK Dons
92 mins: GOAL! Leko makes it six
What a finish from Jonathan Leko! Nemane tries to work space, but Leko nicks it off him and bends it into the top bin!
89 mins: Pen?!
Callum Hendry has gone full Platoon in frustration as he’s not given a penalty for what looked like a pretty straight forward hand ball
87 mins: GOAL - Leko makes it five
This time Leko beats the offside trap, Kamara comes out to narrow the angle but he rounds the keeper to roll home Dons’ fifth!
82 mins: High and wide
Good move sees Thompson-Sommers with it on the edge of the box, he’s smothered out before he can shoot so lays off to Thomlinson, who fluffs his lines and swipes it out of play
68 mins: Hitchin make sweeping changes
Wholesale changes for Hitchin now, as they too swap their outfield players
65 mins: Off the bar
I’ll admit I was typing when I heard the thump of the ball against the bar, but Callum Hendry lofted the ball into the net thereafter, only to be called offside
Today's attendance
A solid 730 here for the game this afternoon.
Cracking facilities for this level, I must say. A lot of league clubs could take note, in fairness
63 mins: The changes
Whole team change for MK Dons: Trueman, Trosso, Tripp, Sanders, Tomlinson, Kelly, Collar, Thompson-Sommers, Nemane, Leko, Hendry
61 mins: GOAL! Thompson head in
A fourth goal as the changes come, Thompson heads home Lemonheigh-Evans’ corner
60 mins: Shots blocked
Great move started by Gilbey, and ended by him too but his shot is blocked before Hepburn-Murphy too takes aim after cutting onto his right foot, but again, brave defending from Hitchin
58 mins: Changes incoming
An army (of 11) players are prepped and ready on the sidelines as MK Dons get ready to switch things up for the final half-an-hour
56 mins: One touch too many
Hepburn-Murphy looks annoyed he hasn’t gotten more of the ball, and more chances in front of goal, so he goes it alone. He powers through the Hitchin defence but just as he should shoot, takes another touch and he gets it pinched off his toe
54 mins: Top bins
Gilbey lofts a ball towards Collins, but it just runs out of play. The striker then neatly chips the ball into the bin placed at the front of the terrace to cheers from the fans behind the goal
51 mins: Great save
Kamara keeps out a bullet header from Alex Gilbey, who is the first to Lemonheigh-Evans’ corner
49 mins: Wide
Nice tee up from Jones to find Mendez-Laing on the edge on the half volley, he takes his time with the strike but it’s tipped wide
Second-half
Hitchin get the game underway
HALF TIME: Dons in control
A strong half of football from Dons, Collins with that hat-trick in the opening 12 minutes doing the damage, score-wise.
In terms of the game itself, they’ve been in total control, playing some incisive stuff, and at a quick tempo too.
