Hitchin Town 0-6 MK Dons: Leko brace completes the rout

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 12th Jul 2025, 14:16 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2025, 16:54 BST
MK Dons kick-off their pre-season campaign on these shores against Hitchin Town.

Hitchin Town vs MK Dons: LIVE

16:54 BST

FULL TIME: Hitchin 0-6 MK Dons

A comprehensive scoreline for Dons as they run out easy winners

16:54 BST

92 mins: GOAL! Leko makes it six

What a finish from Jonathan Leko! Nemane tries to work space, but Leko nicks it off him and bends it into the top bin!

16:51 BST

89 mins: Pen?!

Callum Hendry has gone full Platoon in frustration as he’s not given a penalty for what looked like a pretty straight forward hand ball

16:49 BST

87 mins: GOAL - Leko makes it five

This time Leko beats the offside trap, Kamara comes out to narrow the angle but he rounds the keeper to roll home Dons’ fifth!

16:44 BST

82 mins: High and wide

Good move sees Thompson-Sommers with it on the edge of the box, he’s smothered out before he can shoot so lays off to Thomlinson, who fluffs his lines and swipes it out of play

16:30 BSTUpdated 16:35 BST

68 mins: Hitchin make sweeping changes

Wholesale changes for Hitchin now, as they too swap their outfield players

16:27 BST

65 mins: Off the bar

I’ll admit I was typing when I heard the thump of the ball against the bar, but Callum Hendry lofted the ball into the net thereafter, only to be called offside

16:25 BSTUpdated 16:26 BST

Today's attendance

A solid 730 here for the game this afternoon.

Cracking facilities for this level, I must say. A lot of league clubs could take note, in fairness

16:23 BST

63 mins: The changes

Whole team change for MK Dons: Trueman, Trosso, Tripp, Sanders, Tomlinson, Kelly, Collar, Thompson-Sommers, Nemane, Leko, Hendry

16:22 BST

61 mins: GOAL! Thompson head in

A fourth goal as the changes come, Thompson heads home Lemonheigh-Evans’ corner

16:22 BST

60 mins: Shots blocked

Great move started by Gilbey, and ended by him too but his shot is blocked before Hepburn-Murphy too takes aim after cutting onto his right foot, but again, brave defending from Hitchin

16:20 BST

58 mins: Changes incoming

An army (of 11) players are prepped and ready on the sidelines as MK Dons get ready to switch things up for the final half-an-hour

16:17 BST

56 mins: One touch too many

Hepburn-Murphy looks annoyed he hasn’t gotten more of the ball, and more chances in front of goal, so he goes it alone. He powers through the Hitchin defence but just as he should shoot, takes another touch and he gets it pinched off his toe

16:15 BST

54 mins: Top bins

Gilbey lofts a ball towards Collins, but it just runs out of play. The striker then neatly chips the ball into the bin placed at the front of the terrace to cheers from the fans behind the goal

16:13 BST

51 mins: Great save

Kamara keeps out a bullet header from Alex Gilbey, who is the first to Lemonheigh-Evans’ corner

16:10 BST

49 mins: Wide

Nice tee up from Jones to find Mendez-Laing on the edge on the half volley, he takes his time with the strike but it’s tipped wide

16:06 BST

Second-half

Hitchin get the game underway

15:50 BST

HALF TIME: Dons in control

A strong half of football from Dons, Collins with that hat-trick in the opening 12 minutes doing the damage, score-wise.

In terms of the game itself, they’ve been in total control, playing some incisive stuff, and at a quick tempo too.

