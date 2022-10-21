Holland hopes goal can help him have more impact at MK Dons

After scoring his first goal for MK Dons on Tuesday night, Nathan Holland hopes he can bring more to the table.

Holland has been seldom spotted for the most part of this season, starting the opening two games before suffering injury and dropping out of favour.

Given a second chance by head coach Liam Manning last Saturday in the defeat to Plymouth, Holland then came off the bench on Tuesday night to score against Walsall in the Papa John’s Trophy - his first goal since signing from West Ham in the summer.

And it’s a strike he hopes can kick-start his career at the club, and more importantly, get the side winning games again.

“It was really good, the first one always comes with a bit of relief,” said Holland on his first goal. “It's a good feeling, but I'm hungry for more and they'll come if I keep working hard.

“You have to work hard, and recently I've got some opportunities to take with both hands. I've got to work hard, make an impact and work to help the team.

“It's a different position to one I've played in the past, I've played at a number 10 before, but it's a good formation, I like it. I've tried to be direct and make things happen, and I've been given licence to do that.”

In the running to be given a starting role against Wycombe tomorrow, Holland added: “Wycombe are an honest, hard-working team which you have to be ready for. We'll give our all and hope our quality can come out.

