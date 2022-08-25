Home tie positive for Dons after underwhelming Carabao Cup draw

Both MK Dons and Morecambe would have set their sights on bigger fish in the Carabao Cup, Liam Manning admitted after the two League One sides were drawn against each other in the third round.

After seeing off Championship opposition - Dons beating Watford and Morecambe beating Rotherham - and the top seven Premier League sides coming into the draw for the first time, few in either camp will have been too overawed by the prospect of an all-League One tie, especially as the sides will lock horns this coming Saturday.

“I'm sure Morecambe will think the same as us, hoping for a big name potentially but it is what it is,” said Dons’ head coach when asked about the draw.

“When you watch the draws, you look for a team you might not face in the league for a different experience, and I'm sure they'll feel similar.

“But we've got a lot of games before that, so we're just concentrating on playing them at the weekend.

“It's a side we're playing this weekend and a side we'll know quite well. It's a tough game. Any cup competition, whoever you're against, is tough because they'll want to win it as well.

