Manning predicts a quiet week for Dons before transfer window closes

It is shaping up to be a quiet final week of the transfer window for MK Dons with only one player being sought after before the market closes for the year.

Having brought in 14 players over the summer, the final being Daniel Oyegoke a few days before the League One campaign got underway in July, Dons have not added to their squad during August and are only looking to add one more player in the attacking third before next Thursday’s deadline.

Asked how many he wants before the window closes, head coach Liam Manning said: “Just one, and still at the top end of the pitch. Our back line has some good depth, but the top end we need more competition and a different profile.

“We lost a huge number of goals last January in the summer, so bringing in someone else who can come in contribute nd share the burden across the players we've got. Having an additional player will be a big thing for us.”

“We're still working hard, it's not majorly different to last time we spoke about it. We're looking for the right one, not panicking. We're still pushing and spinning a few plates.”

With other clubs in League One splashing big money on bringing in new recruits to help them in their hunt for promotion, Manning explained the transfer market this summer has started to get back to normal after the years of disruption brought on by Covid and budget restrictions at various clubs as a result of the pandemic.

“It’s a tough market,” he said. “A year after Covid, we’re seeing clubs who have previously had their budgets capped are gone, so when you see the sort of money and wages others are offering, it makes it so hard for us.

“Sometimes you can have the best environment, the best culture, do the best work, but if someone will offer to pay a lot more than you, naturally you will miss out. It's frustrating and difficult, but we've got clarity of how we work and we have to stick within that.