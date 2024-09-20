How Lewington's MK Dons could line-up to face Doncaster Rovers

How MK Dons could line-up to face Doncaster RoversHow MK Dons could line-up to face Doncaster Rovers
Dean Lewington said he is not trying to reinvent the wheel at MK Dons when they take on Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.

The 40-year-old will be in the dugout for the game at Stadium MK after Mike Williamson’s departure to Carlisle United on Thursday.

Lewington has only had one training session to implement his ideas, but he said he wants to see more ‘gusto and guts’ from his players.

With the likes of Sam Sherring and Nico Lawrence still unavailable through injury, here’s how we think Lewington could have Dons lining up.

#1 Tom McGill

1. Goalkeeper

#1 Tom McGill | Jane Russell

#17 Luke Offord

2. Centre back

#17 Luke Offord | Jane Russell

#23 Laurence Maguire

3. Centre back

#23 Laurence Maguire | Jane Russell

#34 Callum Tripp

4. Centre back

#34 Callum Tripp | Jane Russell

