Minor but significant tweaks will give Lewington's MK Dons a new feel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The caretaker boss has highlighted to his players where he wants them to improve tomorrow

MK Dons will have a different feel to them when they take on Doncaster Rovers on Saturday as Dean Lewington hopes to inject a bit more passion into their performance.

The side has struggled this season, picking up just two wins from eight games, with particularly poor performances coming on the road, where they have scored just once in five games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking over from Mike Williamson, who departed with his coaching staff for Carlisle on Thursday, caretaker boss Lewington has only had one training sessions with the players ahead of tomorrow’s game against Rovers but feels he has made a couple of slight tweaks to fix some of the issues he felt were hurting the side in recent weeks to get back to winning ways.

“I'm not going to change things massively but I have my own ideas of what I'd like to see - small things. There will be a slightly different feel to it,” he admitted.

“It has been hugely frustrating this season. We've under performed, it has been lacklustre, just not clicking. You can point to the fact we've got a lot of new players, but we're missing things like a basic bit of guts and fight.

“At the very least tomorrow, I expect to see a but of gusto and guts about us. It has only been a day, I wouldn't want to change too much, but the players are under no illusions that I want to see heart and commitment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Dons labouring in 20th at this stage in the season, Lewington said there is far too much football to be played to start writing the season off yet - citing Doncaster’s stunning run at the end of last season which saw them win ten in a row to fly into the play-offs after a poor campaign otherwise.

He added: “You saw last season with Doncaster, they were lounging around the bottom of the table until 15 games to go and they went on that mad run. It's possible in a small amount of time, but we don't want to be dragging our heels for much longer.

“We need to get a move on, but with 40 games there's still a lot of football to go.”