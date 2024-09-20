A positive tenure ended with an awkward bus journey - Lewington on Williamson

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Caretaker boss Dean Lewington spoke about the whirlwind of the last 72 hours at MK Dons, and Mike Williamson’s legacy at the club

The MK Dons players first heard the rumours Mike Williamson could be leaving the club while they were on the bus with him to Colchester on Tuesday, Dean Lewington has revealed.

The former head coach was confirmed the new manager of the Cumbrians on Thursday, taking with him his coaching staff, leaving Lewington to take charge of tomorrow’s League Two game against Doncaster Rovers at Stadium MK.

Despite losing six out of eight games this season in all competitions, Lewington said none of the players were expecting Williamson to lose his job any time soon, so the rumours of his of his departure came as a surprise when the squad was en route to Essex.

He explained; “The rumour-mill went into overload on Monday and Tuesday, and then awkwardly it popped up on Sky Sports News when we were on the bus (to Colchester). And then we found on on Wednesday it was happening.

“I spoke on the phone to him, we wished each other well. He feels for whatever reason that it was the right decision for him. And he goes with all our best wishes, as do his staff. They were all good a good bunch, but I think it was a personal decision.

“Normally when the manager goes, it's doom and gloom. I wouldn't say we're a happy bunch because the results haven't been great, but it's different. Normally a sacking has been coming, everyone is at a low ebb, but I don't feel like we're there. We've been disappointed with how we've performed but the general feel about the place has been positive.”

Taking charge of the club for less than a year, Williamson led Dons from 18th when he took over to the play-offs last season but lost 8-1 on aggregate to Crawley Town and missed the chance for an immediate return to League One.

And though the start of the season has been a poor one for the side, Lewington feels Williamson’s mark on the club should be seen as a positive one.

“The first bit was really good,” he said. “When he came in, we were a bit lost and came away from ourselves. He helped us rediscover what we wanted to be and wanted to look like. Weirdly, we probably went too far the other way with fans now on us to get it forward! It has put us back into how we want to play.

“I think it was successful. We played some really good stuff last year, and though the play-offs were so disappointing, they're so random - for the whole season to be judged on two games is tough.

“I think it was a positive appointment from us, he helped some young players through and the whole feel of the place definitely changed when they came in.”