How MK Dons could line-up to face Cheltenham Town

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 15th Nov 2024, 11:07 GMT

MK Dons could hand Callum Hendry his first league start since September when Cheltenham visit Stadium MK on Saturday.

The 26-year-old striker made a big impression during the 3-1 defeat to Leyton Orient on Tuesday night as Dons exited the Bristol Street Motors Trophy. The front man netted a stunning goal in his first start since returning from injury, and was the stand-out for Scott Lindsey’s side on an otherwise disappointing night.

Sam Sherring will miss out on the game through illness, while Callum Tripp, Nico Lawrence and Tom Carroll are all on the road to recovery. Liam Kelly is back in contention again after a hamstring issue, while Connor Lemonheigh-Evans has served his suspension and too could fit back into the side.

But with Dons chasing a fifth straight win in League Two, here is our line-up prediction.

#1 Tom McGill

1. Goalkeeper

#1 Tom McGill | Jane Russell

#23 Laurene Maguire

2. Centre-back

#23 Laurene Maguire | Jane Russell

#6 MJ Williams

3. Centre-back

#6 MJ Williams | Jane Russell

#17 Luke Offord

4. Centre-back

#17 Luke Offord | Jane Russell

