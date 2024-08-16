How MK Dons could line-up to face Colchester United on Saturday

Likely to be without five first-team players for the trip to the Jobserve Community Stadium, Mike Williamson will have to dig into his squad depth for the second game of the season.

After shuffling the back for Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup game against Watford, Dons are likely to look more like the side which face Bradford City in the League Two opener last week, but with Nico Lawrence sidelined and pair Liam Kelly and Matt Dennis both facing late fitness tests, it is set to be another altered side on Saturday in Essex.