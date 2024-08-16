There could be significant changes to the side in EssexThere could be significant changes to the side in Essex
There could be significant changes to the side in Essex | Jane Russell

How MK Dons could line-up to face Colchester United on Saturday

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 16th Aug 2024, 11:42 BST

MK Dons will be forced into making several changes when they take on Colchester United on Saturday.

Likely to be without five first-team players for the trip to the Jobserve Community Stadium, Mike Williamson will have to dig into his squad depth for the second game of the season.

After shuffling the back for Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup game against Watford, Dons are likely to look more like the side which face Bradford City in the League Two opener last week, but with Nico Lawrence sidelined and pair Liam Kelly and Matt Dennis both facing late fitness tests, it is set to be another altered side on Saturday in Essex.

Here are our predictions.

#1 TOm McGill

1. Goalkeeper

#1 TOm McGill | Jane Russell

#5 Sam Sherring

2. Centre back

#5 Sam Sherring | Jane Russell

#3 Dean Lewington

3. Centre back

#3 Dean Lewington | Jane Russell

#4 Jack Tucker

4. Centre back

#4 Jack Tucker | Jane Russell

